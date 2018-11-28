Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Madonna lost a long-running battle against her Manhattan co-op that essentially requires her to be living there most of the time.

In April 2016, Madge sued the board of Harperley Hall, her New York City apartment building, after it changed the building rules to say that her children and domestic help can't live there unless Madonna is actually "in residence" in her $7.3 million pad as well.

In her court documents, her lawyers used Madonna's job as a defense.

"Plaintiff is a world-renowned recording artist, performer and singer who is constantly on world tours," the docs said. "As such, plaintiff owns many residences around the world and travels extensively worldwide."

Page Six noted that Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Gerald Lebovits wasn't having it, siding with the building's board.

In her argument, Madge wanted attorneys fees and documents from the board "so she can protect her children so that they can live in Unit 7A as a family," her team said, but the judge nixed that, too.

The board said Madonna's attempts at retrieving the documents was her "merely fishing for materials in an attempt to substantiate an otherwise time-barred challenge to board action affecting her personal interests."

On Nov. 28, the judge said the Harperley Hall board already gave Madonna sufficient information and documentation.