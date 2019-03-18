Mama June's family is no fan of her boyfriend of three years, Geno Doak, and they claim he's the reason for her recent drug arrest.

"They feel he's been an awful influence on June since they started dating," TMZ reported on Monday, less than a week after the "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" star was arrested in Alabama for drug possession.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

According to reports, police allegedly found a pipe with crack cocaine residue on Mama June. She also allegedly had $1,340 in her bra. In addition, June also claimed ownership of a car where police allegedly found a bottle containing crack cocaine. She was arrested immediately for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Geno was arrested on the same charges, as well as one charge of domestic violence/harassment.

The arrest went down after police were called to a "domestic incident" at an Alabama gas station on March 13. According to legal documents, Geno allegedly threatened to kill June during the dispute.

After June's release, TMZ obtained a recording of a conversation she had with a tow truck driver in which she claimed she and Geno weren't fighting. She also claimed that police "tore" the car apart during a search.

"Mama June's fam thinks she'll continue putting herself at risk as long as she's with [Geno]," TMZ said. "Not only that, but they feel that her [13-year-old] daughter Alana is in an unsafe environment."

But, the family's concerns may be all for naught. On March 16, just three days after the arrest, June and Geno were spotted playing slots at a casino. Interestingly, the court ordered Geno to stay away from June after after the incident.