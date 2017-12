"Man v. Food" star Adam Richman was hospitalized in Hawaii for a week after wiping out on his surfboard and severely cutting his hand on a coral reef and 20 sea urchin spines.

The man with an infinite stomach detailed the incident on Instagram.

"At the very end of my very first surfing lesson, I got hit from behind by another wave. As I was inexperienced enough to know how to handle that, I wiped out," he wrote. "When I did, though I fell flat, and shallow-as my instructor told me, my left palm smacked down on a reef and came up with about 20 or so sea urchin spines in it."

He said he cleaned the wound and went to a local clinic. There, doctors properly and thoroughly cleaned the wound and gave him a tetanus shot and antibiotics. Still something wasn't right, especially in regards to his hand (and we all know that the man uses his hands to eat).

"My fingers only returned to normal for a short time, before blowing up and becoming quite painful," he wrote. "I was fortunate that a doctor friend from college recommended a brilliant hand doctor, who took one look at my hand and said I had to have surgery that very day. They basically opened my whole finger up & got out all the bad stuff. Pretty nasty stuff..."

Adam is now home after his unplanned one-week stay in the hospital.

"My sincere thanks to everybody who wished me well and who has inquired about my well-being. You guys are the best, and I will always strive to be worthy of the kindness and love I get from you," he wrote. "Look after your health! It's the one gift you just can't do without! Happy, healthy holidays to everybody!"

Interestingly, the TV star posted a photo of him surfing on Dec. 8.

"Riding my very first wave ever! Exhilarating, exhausting, unforgettable" he said. "It's crazy how the more you try to do it, you can't, yet when you go with the flow, everything is bliss. Zen on water."