The man who appeared to steal Frances McDormand's Oscar in 2018 will not be prosecuted after the actress refused to work with investigators.

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Despite video of Terry Bryant brazenly showing off the stolen statue, he is walking away scot-free after a judge dismissed the felony grand theft charges, TMZ reported on Tuesday.

Frances, the new report states, wants the whole thing to be forgotten, hence why she didn't work with police. In fact, TMZ said she didn't even want to file a police report, partly because she technically doesn't own the trophy — the Academy of Motion Pictures actually does. Further, the Academy was actually listed as the victim, but Frances was the main witness and prosecutors needed her testimony. She refused.

"The District Attorney's Office today told the court that we are unable to proceed at this time," the D.A. said. "The defense moved to dismiss the case, and Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta dismissed it."

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The actress' Oscar statue went missing after winning Best Actress at the 2018 Academy Awards for her role in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." She apparently left her Oscar on a table at the end of the ceremony, and it went MIA. Enter Terry, who boasted on Instagram about winning the Oscar while holding it. News cameras also filmed him walking into an afterparty clutching the award.

Terry was later apprehended while leaving a party, and the Oscar was quickly given back to Frances.