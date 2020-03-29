Mariah Carey didn't let social distancing keep her from celebrating her birthday this year.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

On Friday, March 27, the superstar celebrated her 50th birthday with her twins, Moroccan and Monroe. In a post on Instagram, she and the kids are seen wearing party hats while happily posing with two cakes -- one with candles for the number "12" and one that reads "Happy anniversary Mariah." (The singer prefers to refer to her birthday as her anniversary.)

"I don't count years but I definitely rebuke them… I have anniversaries, not birthdays, because I celebrate life, darling," she told the Observer in 2014.

She captioned the post, "Spent 3.27 at home with my family and virtually with fans and friends from all over the world. Thank you for all the love." She then added a hashtag noting that she's "eternally 12."

A slew of her celebrity friends wished her well, including Reese Witherspoon, Millie Bobby Brown, Jennifer Hudson and Naomi Campbell.

The singer also spent her birthday working on her music, posting on Instagram earlier in the day, "Starting 327 with a new song," and reminding her followers to "#stayhome."