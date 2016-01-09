"Dancing With the Stars" pro Mark Ballas has popped the question to his longtime love BC Jean, reports Us Weekly.

The dancing king proposed to the singer, whose real name is Brittany Jean Carlson), back in November.

"Mark and his girlfriend are engaged," an insider told Us. "She's wearing an engagement ring."

The source also spilled the beans on when the 29-year-old's proposal, revealing that he got down on bended knee the day before Thanksgiving.

The source continued, "They have been keeping their exciting news on the down-low as they wanted to celebrate and enjoy the holidays with close friends and family," the source says.

Engagement rumors flew after lookyloos noticed Jean wearing an engagement ring backstage at their band's show at the Viper Room in Los Angeles, Calif., on Jan. 8.

The newly engaged couple first met in 2012 when the singers both performed at a singer/songwriter livestream event. The musical duo began dating and eventually formed their group, Alexander Jean.