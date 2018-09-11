Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Talk about an earlier riser! While most of you are a few hours into your slumber, Mark Wahlberg is getting the day started.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

While answering questions on his Instagram Story on Sept. 11, Mark revealed what his daily schedule is like — and by the way, it's grueling and it typically starts at 2:30 AM. He also works out twice a day.

In fact, he gets more accomplished by lunch than most people do in an entire day.

The actor indicated that he typically wakes up, prays and eats breakfast before his 3:40 AM workout. Mark has a squad who helps with his morning workouts, a squad he refers to as "the 4 a.m. club."

The "Mile 22" star often posts videos of his early morning workouts to his Instagram.

"4am club doesn't stop! Make sure you get your spiritual fix today though. That's a must!," he captioned a video last month.

After the 95-minute workout, a post workout meal and a shower, Mark is on the golf course by 7:30 AM. Two hours later he's in a cryotherapy session.

His afternoons are filled with family time and obligations, work, meetings and scheduled snacks. At 4 PM, he's back in the gym for another hour-long workout.

Mark's days are so exhausting, and start so early, that he's usually in bed by 7:30 PM.

Feeling inspired to hit the gym yet?