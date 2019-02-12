Maury Povich's friends razz him about turning 80
The results are in … and, Maury Povich, you ARE 80!
The legendary talk show host celebrated a new decade last month, and his friends are still teasing him about his age, even at a belated birthday party at New York's Locanda Verde on Feb. 11.
At the party, Maury was greeted by a sign spoofing the movie poster for "A Star Is Born." The poster was mocked up to say, "A Star Is Old." Maury's face was then photoshopped over Bradley Cooper's.
On Instagram on Tuesday, "Maury" executive producer Paul Faulhaber posted a picture of Maury next to the mockup.
"We should all look so good at 80! Happy Birthday Maury!" Paul joked, adding the hashtag "80 is the new 60."
Maury has been on the air for four decades, but he is now predominantly known for dramatically revealing paternity tests. During an interview with "Today" last year, Maury said men often approach him on the street to ask for him for both an autograph and to write the words, "You are not the father."
Maury, for the record, IS the father to three children.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Feb. 12, 2019 See Hilary Duff's life in pictures
- 7 hours ago These are the stars we lost in 2019
- Feb. 12, 2019 See all the stars who've debuted new hair looks in 2019