The results are in … and, Maury Povich, you ARE 80!

The legendary talk show host celebrated a new decade last month, and his friends are still teasing him about his age, even at a belated birthday party at New York's Locanda Verde on Feb. 11.

Charles Sykes / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

At the party, Maury was greeted by a sign spoofing the movie poster for "A Star Is Born." The poster was mocked up to say, "A Star Is Old." Maury's face was then photoshopped over Bradley Cooper's.

On Instagram on Tuesday, "Maury" executive producer Paul Faulhaber posted a picture of Maury next to the mockup.

"We should all look so good at 80! Happy Birthday Maury!" Paul joked, adding the hashtag "80 is the new 60."

Maury has been on the air for four decades, but he is now predominantly known for dramatically revealing paternity tests. During an interview with "Today" last year, Maury said men often approach him on the street to ask for him for both an autograph and to write the words, "You are not the father."

Maury, for the record, IS the father to three children.