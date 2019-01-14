Megan Fox, is that you?

While filming "The Battle of Jangsari" in Chuncheon, South Korea, the actress was spotted sporting a new look for her character. Megan, however, looks totally unrecognizable, as she traded in her signature dark locks for blonde bobbed wig.

In the film, Megan plays the role of Marguerite Higgins, a war correspondent for the New York Herald Tribune who covered the Korean War. Marguerite has been credited with advancing equal access for female war correspondents.

Megan, as expected, is embracing the real-life character and look.

In photos taken on set, the actress, 32, dons little makeup, short hair, a blue puffy jacket, green button-down and a crossover body handbag. She also carried a camera around her neck, which is part of her character.

"[Megan] is very passionate about her role and has spent time studying Higgins and preparing visual concepts," a spokesperson for Taewon Entertainment previously said in a statement to Variety.