Meghan Markle is ready to celebrate her future royal baby stateside.

Karwai Tang / WireImage

Markle, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry this spring, is currently in New York City, according to Page Six. The outlet reports that the former "Suits" star, who does not yet know the baby's gender, will be having a baby shower on Tuesday, February 19.

The Duchess of Sussex will be feted by her best friend and stylist, Jessica Mulroney, who is showering the mom-to-be at an Upper East Side hotel with 15 guests.

Markle arrived in town on Friday, February 15 for a five night girls trip, her first time in the city since she was married.

Samir Hussein / WireImage

"The trip is a lovely chance to catch up with friends and spend time in a city she loves," a source told Harper's Bazaar. "This will be the last time a lot of them will see Meg until after the baby is born so it's nice to share precious moments."

One activity Markle partook in over the girls weekend was enjoying macarons and tea with Mulroney on Saturday, February 16 in a private room at Ladurée in the SoHo district.

After her shower, Markle will go on her last flight until after she gives birth. The Duke and Duchess will head to Morocco February 23-25 for a trip arranged by the British government in which they will see how girls' education is shaping modern Morocco.