Mena Suvari isn't feeling down these days.

The actress has joined PETA for a campaign against down pillows and bedding, citing animal cruelty.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

On June 25, Page Six obtained a letter that Mena sent to Bed Bath & Beyond president Steven H. Temares.

"You can count me among the loyal Bed Bath & Beyond customers who flock to your store for design and decor inspiration," she wrote. "But today, I'm urging you to consider doing a little renovation and modernization of your own—and moving beyond cruelty—by removing down from your shelves entirely and offering only down-alternative bedding and fabrics."

Because of down products, she argues that ducks suffer "violent treatment" and said there are other "environmental concerns."

"Investigation after investigation has revealed that supply-house workers clamp live birds upside down between their knees and rip out handfuls of feathers as the geese and ducks struggle and squawk," she wrote, adding that "open wounds resulting from this barbaric plucking are hastily sewn up with needle and thread."

Mena shared a PETA poster on her Instagram page on June 25. In the poster, she urged her 123,000 followers not buy down products.

"I'm so proud of this!," she wrote. "Thank you @peta for not only opening my eyes, but also giving me the opportunity to be a part of the much needed change!"