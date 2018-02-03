There's one more little one on the way to the Bublé household!

WireImage

Crooner Michael Bublé, 42, and his wife/actress, Luisana Lopilato, are expecting baby number three, his rep confirmed to E! News on Saturday!

As media reports heated up around Lopilato's native Argentina, sparked by speculation surrounding a social media image that shows her in a loose-fitting top, the news outlet decided it was time to reach out and get down to the truth.

The pair are already parents to sons Noah, 4, and Elias, 2, however this great news comes more than a year following Noah's brave battle with liver cancer, where they sought treatment in the US.

Back in April Lopilato spoke to the media in Argentina, where she explained that while her child has a long recovery before him, he has been doing "well."

The "Home" singer had decided to take a break for a bit to be there for Noah's treatment, although the parents did appear at a few public events in 2017.

Bublé is currently slated to host the 2018 Juno Awards in his native country of Canada, and the "Feeling Good" singer is set to also perform at the British Summer Time event in London's Hyde Park this summer.