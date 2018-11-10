"Dexter" star Michael C. Hall is happily married to a woman and he's never had a romantic relationship with a man, but he says he's not "all the way heterosexual."

"I think there's a spectrum. I am on it. I'm heterosexual," he said in an interview with The Daily Beast. "But if there was a percentage, I would say I was not all the way heterosexual."

Matthew Eisman / Getty Images for The Lucille Lor

While starring in "Cabaret" on Broadway, Michael's character kissed a male costar every night. That character, he said, forced him "to fling a bunch of doors wide open because that character I imagined as pansexual."

"I think I have always leaned into any fluidity in terms of my sexuality," he said, but added that he's never been attracted to another man

"I've never had an intimate relationship with a man. I think, maybe because of an absent father, there has definitely been a craving for an emotional intimacy with a man. I don't mean to suggest that an emotional relationship between a father and son is any way homoerotic," he said. "I mean an emotional intimacy or connection that at least in the milieu I grew up in was considered fey. I had an appetite to have emotional connections with men beyond beer, sports, and fist pumping that were considered 'gay.'"

SEBASTIEN NOGIER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

The Hollywood veteran hopes there will be more roles for gay and trans actors.

"I hope we get to the place where it's just not at the forefront of our consideration or focus," he said, "and that when we think of actors we think of human being working in service of whatever human experience they are called upon to simulate, so there are not just gay and trans actors playing gay and trans people but being able to play everyone. It's about characters and it's also about stories."