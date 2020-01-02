Michael Douglas's son Cameron is opening up about his drug-fueled past and eventual path to sobriety.

The 41-year-old actor said he struggled with the thought of living up to the family's legacy, so he turned to drugs to cope, indicating that heroin and cocaine were his primary vices.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

"I felt lonely and uncomfortable in my own skin and drugs soothed that for me. It allowed a connection to a peer group," he told Fox News' Tucker Carlson.

Cameron, who's grandfather is Kirk Douglas, was arrested in 2009 and sent to prison on drug charges. Two years later, while serving as an inmate, he was given a second sentence after being caught with items that tested positive for cocaine. Cameron was eventually released in July 2016.

While in prison, Cameron decided to get his life together.

"I believe the moment where I started to change direction was when I was given my second sentence," he said. "I was in solitary confinement and I felt something cracking or breaking inside of me. At that point, I knew I had two paths left open to me, and one path I probably would not have made it back from."

JIMMY MORRISON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Now pursuing a career in Hollywood, Cameron is giving advice to parents of kids addicted to drugs.

"Do everything in your power to show how much you love them," he said, adding that they should seek professional help.

"One thing that would've been helpful for me was if I would've taken advantage of therapy," he said. "Aside from that you do everything in your power to let them know how much you love them and care about them."