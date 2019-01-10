Michael J. Fox's looks have officially been altered today and for forever in the future.

The iconic actor revealed on Instagram that he got his first tattoo at the age of 57.

"First tattoo, sea turtle, long story," he captioned a photo of the turtle now inked on his forearm.

The "Back to the Future" star visited New York City's famed Bang Bang Tattoos to get the work done. On Thursday, the tattoo shop also tweeted out images of Michael's final tattoo, as well as pictures of him getting the ink done by an artist who goes by the name Mr. K.

"Thank you for the trust as well as letting us fan out a bit after!," the shop's Instagram said. "Thank you for sharing the story of your tattoo with me. Keep following that turtle."

Mr. K posted images on his personal Instagram, too. While reflecting on the tattoo, he wrote, "Represents his life and himself. Can't decide how I feel today @realmikejfox it was an honor."

After the ink was finished, the actor signed a hoverboard for the tattoo artist.

On Jan. 10, Jon Bang Bang, the owner of the shop told Inked magazine that Michael "was telling me that there was a transformation for him with his career decisions when he was swimming in Saint John."

"He spotted this turtle with a chunk missing from it's fin and a scar on his face. And that turtle let him swim with him for about a half an hour," Jon said. "He made a transcending decision right after that. So that turtle was pretty significant to him."

The tattoo was hardly a rash decision, as Jon said it was over a month in the making.

"He was really awesome and let us be fans for a moment," Jon said.