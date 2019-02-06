Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes have been secretly collaborating on music, and their song is expected to be released within a few weeks.

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

The duo has never collaborated on a song together until now.

TMZ reported that the song will likely end up on Miley's upcoming album.

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Fans of both Miley and Shawn began suspecting a collaboration was in the works when Miley posted a photo from rehearsals for the Grammys to her Instagram. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the "In My Blood" singer's guitar in the background next to her.

Many fans suspect that Miley and Shawn will perform together at the Grammys on Sunday, perhaps debuting their new song.

It could be a good evening for Shawn. In addition to his performance, he's nominated for two Grammys, one for Song of the Year and the other for Best Pop Vocal Album.

"It's just amazing," he told CBS of the nominations. "I really don't have any words. I'm kind of speechless."

He added that he was "super emotional" about the nominations.

Miley has said that she'll release a new album this year, as well.