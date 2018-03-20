"Stranger Things" stars Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo took to Twitter to publicly support a teenage boy who was left heartbroken when none of his classmates came to his birthday.

The birthday was themed after the Netflix show.

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

Aaron Alambat's sad day went viral after his brother tweeted out pictures from the party, a party that featured no friends and only family members.

"My brother invited eight of his classmates for his Stranger Things themed bday party and none of their punk selves showed up," Ayen wrote in the post.

Soon, the Twitter-verse began given Aaron birthday shout outs. Since Ayen shared the images, his tweet has been retweeted over 50,000 times. It didn't take long before Millie heard the news.

"What!!!! Oh Well You can let them all know that everyone on behalf on Stranger things would've come!," she wrote. "I think your awesome and next year I would like an invite... Please? 😘😘😘."

"YES MILLIE. AARON LOVES YOU AND THE WHOLE CAST," Ayen, perhaps the greatest brother in the world, replied.

Gaten, who plays Dustin on the show, also jumped in.

"Count me in too! I'll bring the chocolate pudding 🎂🎉🎈," he said. "Yes Gaten!!! 🙌❤️," Millie replied.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

One girl chimed in and shared images of her own "Stranger Things" birthday bash. "Tell your brother I wish I was invited to his party! Love his decorations! Tell him in a world full of tens he is an Eleven! They are all mouth breathers anyways."

Here's betting all of Aaron's classmates are clamoring for an invitation to next year's birthday party.