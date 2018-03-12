Mischa Barton is denying that she crashed a U-Haul truck into a building last year, despite video evidence showing her crashing a U-Haul truck into a building last year.

In February 2017, TMZ cameras showed the actress behind the wheel of a moving truck as it smashed into the Park Wellington Condos in West Hollywood.

The homeowners' association is suing Mischa for the incident, saying she caused about $27,000 in damages.

On March 12, TMZ reported that the actress filed new documents in which she denies it all -- but the blanket denial is rather common in civil cases.

The homeowners say Mischa misjudged the height of a carport when she drove the truck into it. She was also listed as the driver of the truck in a police report.

After the accident happened (and the truck looked pinned in the carport), Mishca was heard saying, "Oh, no, the whole thing looks like it's going to fall through." Off camera, she can be heard saying, "This is really bad."

"Everything I even own is in this U-Haul," she said. "What are we going to even do about this?"