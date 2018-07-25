It was just a few months ago that Moby purchased a beautiful mid-century home outside of New York City, but he's now putting that property on the market. What's interesting, though, is he doesn't plan to profit from the sale.

The musician said he plans to donate proceeds from the sale to causes close to his heart.

John Salangsang/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

"Ok, this might seem odd..I have a beautiful house in Pound Ridge, NY. It was designed in 1957 by David Henken, an architect who worked closely with Frank Lloyd Wright. It's one of the most beautiful mcm houses I've seen, but to be honest, I'm rarely there," he said. "So, I'm going to sell it and take the money to: support progressive political candidates, support my animal rights foundation, produce documentaries, and fund scholarships."

The 3,162 square foot home is listed at $1.3 million, and it "overlooks scenic gardens, pool and woodlands," according to Trulia.

Moby, who purchased the property in March, is well known for his activism. A vegan, Moby opened up a vegan restaurant in Los Angeles in 2015 and donates all of its proceeds to animal rights causes. He has also been very outspoken critic of Donald Trump and an outspoken advocate for women's rights.