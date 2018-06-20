Montel Williams is back on the road to recovery following his "gym emergency" last month.

On June 20, the talk show host tweeted out a video of himself dancing and taking part in rehab exercises.

In the video, he said, "We've been dancing up and down the halls."

"I'm back. I have more rehab to do so I can get back in the gym, but I'm back," he captioned the video. "Thank you all for the messages, the calls, the prayers. My family and I will never forget the outpouring of support. I am where I am because of each of you 🙏. #ThankYouFDNY"

Montel was rushed to a New York City hospital after he suffered a serious medical injury while working out at a gym on May 31.

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

At the time, TMZ said Montel felt something was off during his workout. After waiting it out for a bit, "he realized the situation was serious and he needed medical attention so he called for help," TMZ said. Emergency workers reportedly showed up within five minutes and took him to the hospital in an ambulance.

"We don't take any chances when it comes to somebody with Multiple Sclerosis," his rep said, referring to the disease Montel has had for more than two decades.

Since the accident, Montel has been recovering at an inpatient treatment center. He expects to be discharged in a few days.