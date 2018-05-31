Montel Williams was rushed to a New York City hospital after he suffered a serious medical injury while working out at a gym.

TMZ spoke to the legendary talk show host's rep, who claimed Montel was "doing dumbbell squats when something went wrong."

Tony DiMaio/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

Montel, the report says felt something was off. After waiting it out for a bit, "he realized the situation was serious and he needed medical attention so he called for help," TMZ said. Emergency workers reportedly showed up within five minutes and took him to the hospital in an ambulance.

"The Williams family will be forever grateful for the quick response from NYFD and the excellent care he has received," Montel's rep, Jonathan Franks said.

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

He is expected to make a full recovery.

"We don't take any chances when it comes to somebody with Multiple Sclerosis," the rep told TMZ, referring to the disease Montel has had for more than two decades.

"He's doing well," the rep added. "We just had to cancel a speech and he's extremely unhappy he won't be able to give his speech tomorrow."

Statement by Montel’s spokesman, @jon_franks3300. A post shared by Montel Williams (@montel_williams) on May 31, 2018 at 2:20pm PDT

A statement on Montel's Instagram page said, "Anyone who knows Montel knows that he is an exercise enthusiast. Yesterday, he overdid it, and had been admitted to the hospital out of an abundance of caution."