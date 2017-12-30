The Dyrdek clan just became a four-pack!

FilmMagic

MTV's "Fantasy Factory" star Rob Dyrdek and his wife Bryiana Noelle Dyrdek just welcomed a baby girl named Nala Ryan Dyrdek!

"She is an angel from heaven," the former professional skateboarder posted Friday on his Instagram," adding, "She is absolute perfection. She is our princess. She is Nala Ryan Dyrdek . So thankful for the strength of my amazing wife and grateful for our growing family. 🤱🏽👼🏽👶🏽🕺🏻💖🌸💕🌸💖💕🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼"

Bryiana also posted on social media: "My heart has never been more full than it is right now. @robdyrdek thank you for being the most amazing and supportive husband and the best daddy in the whole world! Kodah, your sissy is so lucky to have you as her big brother and I am so, so proud of you! Nala Ryan Dyrdek, welcome to our family. You are loved beyond measure and there will never be a moment in your life that goes by where you aren't reminded of that ❤"

The new bundle of joy joins big brother Kodah Dash, who was born in September of 2016. These two will definitely be keeping dad busy with more than just pranks for years to come…