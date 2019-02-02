"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star NeNe Leakes has nothing nice to say about fellow "Housewives" star Lisa Vanderpump.

On a recent "Watch What Happens Live" NeNe mistakenly said she wanted to go "head to head" with Lisa Rinna, but on Friday she said it was a case of mistaken identity.

"You know I actually said the wrong name. … I meant Lisa Vanderpump. I did not mean to say Lisa Rinna," Nene told Jenny McCarthy. "She knows that we have a little something, something she did to me. I've never really addressed it. … She did some real foul s--- to me."

It seems that the bad blood centers on real estate. NeNe said she initially wanted to purchase a building in Los Angeles that eventually became Lisa's restaurant Pump.

"At the time, Greg [Leakes] and I were living in [Los Angeles] and I was working on Glee and New Normal," she said. "We ride down that West Hollywood area where all the gay bars are — and I have a large gay fanbase — and I kept thinking, 'It would be so cool if I had a bar right in here somewhere.' And that space was empty and kind of raggedy-looking and torn down."

NeNe said she called Lisa to get her opinion since she was already involved in the hospitality world in Los Angeles.

"She said, 'Oh darling, darling, it's a piece of crap and they're charging so much for it, darling,'" NeNe recalled. "She talked me off of it and then went and got it. … That's so f----- up."

The two women have not spoken about the disagreement.

"Now when she sees me, she has this little dog that doesn't even crawl and she's like, 'Hi NeNe,'" NeNe said. "She just looks at me funny. … We're gonna get Lisa Vanderpump. Lisa Rinna, I'm sorry I didn't mean you, I meant Vander-lump."