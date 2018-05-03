NeNe Leakes has never had a problem telling people about her wealth, but her secret to staying rich is actually very relatable and surprising.

"I'm not into Target," NeNe told InStyle. "I go to the Dollar Store. I love it there. I really wish I could open one up."

Getty Images

NeNe doesn't do all her shopping there, but she's a sucker for dollar store tableware.

"If you want some good-ass wine glasses, you go to the Dollar Store," she said. "Most wine glasses are very thin and break when you put them in the dishwasher. Well honey, the Dollar Store has got some thick ones, same with martini glasses."

NeNe, of course, has her fair share of high-end clothes, but she's not opposed to shopping at a discount stores, like TJ Maxx. In fact, she prefers it.

"When it comes to money, I'm actually a really big saver," she said. "I have a savings account and most of my money goes straight to it. I know when to splurge and when not to."

Getty Images North America

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star admits that her presence at the Dollar Store is quite shocking to the employees.

"The sales person always looks at me and goes, 'Oh my gosh, that's NeNe Leakes at the Dollar Store!' I'm like, don't worry about me," she said. "You can have all of this expensive stuff at your party, but your guests will be eating off of Dollar Store plates and they don't even know it."

Strangely, she credits President Donald Trump with helping her keep her wealth, but it has nothing to do with tax cuts or anything he's done in in the Oval Office.

"I absolutely negotiate for myself and I have to give a little bit of credit to Donald Trump for that," she said. "When I was on 'Celebrity Apprentice' and the one thing he told us all the time in the boardroom is 'everything is negotiable,' and that stuck with me. Nothing else he says sticks with me but that did. I actually told my husband [Gregg Leakes] that and we live by that today."