Felicity Huffman is the hottest actress in Hollywood these days, at least in the eyes of major television news organizations.

CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

According to TMZ, the "Desperate Housewives" star has been approached by CNN's Anderson Cooper, CBS's Gayle King, NBC's Savannah Guthrie and ABC's George Stephanopoulos about sitting down to discuss her brief prison stint and her role in the massive college admissions bribery scandal. All of them had different pitches, with CBS claiming they are less "salacious" than their ABC or NBC counterparts, according to the report.

Felicity has yet to choose to whom -- if anyone -- she will speak.

"There's a very good chance she won't do any interview," TMZ reported on Saturday, 24 hours after Felicity was released from prison after 11 days. She will still have to perform 250 hours of community service.

Steven Senne/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Earlier this year, Felicity pleaded guilty to mail fraud and honest services fraud while admitting to paying a man $15,000 to inflate her daughter's SAT scores. Felicity's husband, William H. Macy, was not charged.

During her sentencing, Felicity told a judge, "I have inflicted more damage than I could've ever imagined. I take full responsibility for my actions. ... I am prepared to accept whatever sentence you deem fit."