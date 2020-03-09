Nicki Minaj's husband registers as sex offender in California
Nicki Minaj's husband is officially on the sex offender radar in California.
Kenneth "Zoo" Petty was arrested last week after failing to register as a sex offender in California, where he now lives. Now, though, his name appears on the state's database, alongside a new mugshot.
In 1995, Kenneth was convicted of attempted first-degree rape in New York. When he moved to California last summer, he was required by law to register as a sexual offender, which he failed to do.
Kenneth's rapper wife defended her man in December 2018 after reports of his checkered past made headlines.
"He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship," she tweeted at the time, referring to his sexual assault conviction. "But go awf, internet, y'all can't run my life. y'all can't even run y'all own life."
In 2006, Kenneth also pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter.
He was released from prison in 2013.
Nicki and Kenneth married on Oct. 21, 2019.
