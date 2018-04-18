Nicolas Cage sees the light at the end of the acting tunnel.

The "Raising Arizona" star said he only has a few years of acting left in him before he goes behind the camera.

While in Puerto Rico discussing his new film, "Primal," Nicolas was asked about what his future in the entertainment world holds.

"In terms of producing and directing, yes, I'm getting back in production. My company, Saturn Films, is involved in all the movies I'm doing now," he said. "And directing is something I look forward to down the road because right now, I'm primarily a film performer and I'm gonna continue doing that for three or four more years and I'd like to focus more on directing."

Earlier this year, the Oscar-winning actor had a different thought, telling The Times that he didn't want to retire.

"Relative frugality is something that I'm hopeful I can achieve because I wanna have longevity. I don't wanna be doing Pizza Hut commercials when I'm 75, he said. "I wanna be able to continue making movies whether I'm supporting or playing leads and whether I'm making movies that are deployed on video-on-demand or going into the cinemas. I just wanna continue working and acting, or film performance if you will."

While many of his films have been box office bombs, he maintains that he's still a huge draw in China.

"They enjoy what I do and there's a real interest in keeping me in business," he said in March. "They've invited me over many times. In fact, I'm going to visit again in a few months for the Beijing Film Festival."