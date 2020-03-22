Former "Dancing With The Stars" winner Nyle DiMarco believes he has contracted COVID-19, but he has no plans to get tested.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

On Saturday, the model posted a video to Instagram in which he said via sign language that he had access to a coronavirus test, but opted out of getting tested due to the shortage of supplies in the United States.

"I've been really sick and I am now on the mend. It is very possible I contracted coronavirus and I have access to get tested but I do not want to," he wrote alongside his video, noting "the sick patients need it more than I do."

"For 48 hours starting Sunday night, I had a fever, body chills, a sore throat and a mild cough. All these are symptomatic of COVID-19. Some with COVID-19 have reported not being able to taste or smell. That was my experience too," he wrote. "I knew I wasn't a high risk so I stayed calm. I communicated with my doctor and self-quarantined. I kept an eye out for any respiratory issues because if it worsened, it could be deadly."

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Nyle, the first deaf winner of "America's Next Top Model," said he's on the mend and recovering. He is still self-isolating.

"I'd like to stress that testing is important. Widespread testing has been a key part for some countries like South Korea's efforts in handling Covid-19," he said. "In a perfect world, I'd take the test. Unfortunately the U.S. lacks enough test kits. If you are healthy and have no respiratory issues, I encourage you to be mindful of sick patients that need to get tested more than you do."

Nyle finished his message by urging his followers to stay home to avoid spreading the virus.

"We're in this together," he said. "Let look out for each other!!"