Offset went into attack mode early Friday morning after a man sprayed champagne on his wife, Cardi B, at a Miami strip club.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

The incident, which TMZ has video of, occurred at the Booby Trap On the River strip club in Miami at 3 A.M. In the video, Cardi and Offset can be seen partying in an elevated VIP area of the club when champagne starts flying through the air. Apparently Cardi got hit with the liquid and was displeased, enraging her husband.

Offset soon began searching the crowd for the champagne-spraying culprit. Upon finding the alleged man, Offset leapt from the elevated area while throwing a haymaker. Sources told TMZ that the Migos rapper connected on the initial punch, and Offset continued to punch the man until he was pulled off by security.

He and Cardi left the strip club quickly after the fracas.

The couple is in Miami for the Super Bowl festivities, and seemed in good spirits at LIV nightclub before the strip club scrap.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

It's been an odd week for Offset. On Wednesday, the rapper was briefly detained in Los Angeles after a report that someone had a gun in a shopping center. Upon arriving, officers claim they saw someone matching the description of the alleged perpetrator getting out of an SUV that was carrying Offset and his crew, TMZ said. Upon searching the car, cops found two loaded firearms. Since no one in the group fessed up to owning the guns, all four men, including Offset, were detained.

Eventually, two men admitted the guns were theirs and Offset was released. He told the media afterward that he did nothing wrong and chalked it up to a simple case of mistaken identity.