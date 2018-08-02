Paris Jackson is increasing her security team and moving from her home to protect herself from a man who allegedly choked her at a party last month.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reported that Michael Jackson's daughter will have armed guards with her at all times for the time being.

The website said Paris has continually gotten text messages from a former friend named Isaac Kappy, who has had bit roles in a several films, including "Thor," "Breaking Bad," and "Terminator Salvation." The messages that Paris has allegedly gotten are "rambling and downright scary," TMZ said.

Paris supposedly responded to one of the texts because she thought Isaac was possibly suicidal. However, she has since blocked his number and has relocated, the website said.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Isaac and Paris were good friends up until last month when the alleged physical incident occurred.

The Los Angeles Police Department's Threat Management division has also reportedly opened an investigation against Isaac for alleged harassment and stalking of Seth Green and his wife. TMZ published several letters that Isaac allegedly wrote to the couple, in which he declares his love for them.

Police, however, took a real interest in Isaac after a tweet in which he insinuated that he was willing to shoot at police.

"In light of the interesting traffic happening around my house I want to make something CRYSTAL CLEAR: while I am a VERY strong advocate of peaceful disclosure, make no mistake, assets are in place and if you kill me or even try, it will rain .50 cals in the Hollywood Hills," he tweeted.