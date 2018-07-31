"American Chopper" star Paul Teutul Sr. had to be removed from a court hearing after he "lunged" at an attorney, according to a new report.

WireImage

The reality TV star and his lawyers were having a mediation session in United States Bankruptcy Court in New York on July 31 as part of his dispute with JTM Motorsports, a company that claims Paul stiffed them over work they did on his Corvette.

Things apparently didn't go well.

"While both lawyers were verbally discussing the mediation, Paul was getting agitated. He got up and said, 'F--- you, I want my car!'" a source told Page Six. "After that, he basically leaned over the table and lunged. He never touched the other attorney, but she requested that he be restrained and three court officers came upstairs."

The source continued, "He had to be removed by three security officers. They didn't handcuff him though."

Paul's rep disputed that security was called.

"Heated words. Sure. That's why people go to court because they disagree on an issue," the rep said. "Security needing to be called? Never happened."

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

JTM, which says it spent over $30,000 in parts, labor and storage fees for Paul's Corvette, claims Paul promised to pay in the form of either TV exposure on one of his shows or cash.

Paul, though, alleged in court docs that he never agreed to pay for the custom work from JTM Motorsports and had only bartered TV time. To support his claim, he said he sold 17 vehicles from his personal collection "in order to subsidize business operations" at Orange County Choppers. Considering his dismal financial position, he said he would have never agreed to pay money for the car work. However, since his show "American Chopper" has been rebooted, he is willing to pay JTM in the form of exposure.

In February, he filed for bankruptcy, admitting that he owns $1,801,729 in assets but owes 50 creditors $1,070,893.44. Paul said he makes $15,070.93 per month but spends $12,612.

The reality TV star also owes $22,364.60 in state taxes for his restaurant, Orange County Choppers Cafe, in Newburgh, New York.

In his initial bankruptcy filing, Paul added that there is a $32,000 judgment against him and that he owes $151,230.98 for taxes to the town of Crawford, New York. In addition, he says he owes about $21,000 to multiple credit card companies.

In those documents, Paul said he owns his Orange County Choppers business but claimed that the company's value is $0.

At the time, he further stated that he has $50 in cash and $900 in a checking account.