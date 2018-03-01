"American Chopper" star Paul Tuetul Sr. says he's broke.

The reality TV star filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in New York on Feb. 28.

The Blast obtained documents that show Paul owns $1,801,729 in assets, and owes 50 creditors $1,070,893.44. Paul said he makes $15,070.93 per month, but spends $12,612.

WireImage

The website reports that Paul is trying to "reorganize and restructure [his] debt without risk of losing assets."

As for his assets, he lists his home in Montgomery, New York, a 2011 Chevy Camaro, 2010 Dodge Challenger, 2009 Chevy Corvette and a "few pistols" worth around $200. He also listed "four dogs" (valued at $1 each) and "one old desktop" as part of his assets.

Paul added that there is a $32,000 judgment against him and that he owes $151,230.98 to the Town of Crawford, New York, for taxes, as well. In addition, he says he owes about $21,000 to multiple credit card companies.

In the documents, Paul said he owns his Orange County Choppers business, but claimed that the company's value is $0.

Paul further states that he has $50 in cash and $900 in a checking account.

In short, he says his bills are too hard to handle.