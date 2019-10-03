PETA isn't pleased with The Beibs.

Earlier this week, just a few days before his and Hailey Baldwin's lavish wedding ceremony in South Carolina, Justin Bieber reportedly bought two exotic cats for $35,000 from Illinois-based breeder Select Exotics.

"Baby, baby, baby, nooooooo," PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange told Page Six on Thursday. "Justin Bieber could inspire his fans around the world to save a life by adopting a cat from a local animal shelter — rather than fueling the dangerous demand for hybrid cats, contributing to the animal overpopulation crisis, and proving that when it comes to helping animals, his stance so far is 'I don't care.'"

On Sept. 27, the singer launched an Instagram page for the Savannah cats, named Sushi and Tuna.

In less than a week, the Instagram account gained 123,000 followers.

Savannah cats, a cross between a serval and a domestic cat, are legally restricted or banned in several states.