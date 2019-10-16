Pierce Brosnan is going shirtless in a blue lagoon in Iceland and, well, all we can say is mamma mia!

On Wednesday, the actor's wife, Keely Shaye Smith, posted a photo of her husband of 18 years from the beautiful waters of famous Blue Lagoon in Reykjavik.

"Happy Times," she captioned the snap of the dashing 66-year-old actor looking fit in the scenic water.

Keely used her social media to continue to document the couple's one-on-one time, which included incredible views of the snowy terrain.

According to his social media, the "James Bond" star was in Iceland filming a movie with Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams.

"Days end filming in beautiful Húsavík, Iceland with Will Ferrell and Rachael Mc Adams [sic.]," he wrote on Instagram. "It was great to be part of the Eurovision family. Thank you Húsavík for your warm welcome."

During a break in the filming, Pierce and Keely also spent time at a whale museum and Thingvellir National Park Iceland, where scenes from "Game of Thrones" were shot.

Jacques BENAROCH/SIPA/Shutterstock

Of course, it was the shirtless shot and Pierce's physique that everyone wanted to talk about.

"I have no words!!," one person commented. "Come on, Mrs. Brosnan, have mercy!!"

"Does he come out of bed looking like that first thing of a morning to?," one person asked Keely.

Clearly, Pierce has still got it.