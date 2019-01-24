Pink got passionate in an Instagram post on Thursday while defending her beliefs and opinions, but also saying "we're all to blame" for the polarization that's happening in the country.

"I am the same girl I've always been. I have always admitted when I am wrong. I have apologized many times. I'm a big believer in apologies, when you're wrong. I was raised by a Vietnam Veteran who taught me to stand up for what I believe to be right. Even if that means standing alone," she wrote. "I do not now, nor have I ever apologized for some of my very polarizing opinions. If you are surprised by this, or offended, you have every right to unfollow me, as you really don't know who I am."

She joking called her post a "throw up Thursday" post since she was unloading so much on her Instagram.

"I am mostly peace and love, with a little bit of go f--- yourself. So when you keyboard warriors (anonymous toughguys) threaten me? that middle finger is pointed at you," she said. "Again: the unfollow button is (I think) top right of your screen. It lets you unfollow people you find make you uncomfortable. It's great. It really works."

The singer then got slightly political, but didn't specially call out politicians.

"This country is broken right now in a lot of ways. It makes me very angry and sad. We all remind me of my parents right before their divorce when they could no longer even speak to each other with anything less than hatred and vitriol. It's tragic. And we're all to blame," she said. "There are many beautiful people in the world and in this country who want equality for all. Justice. For people to be paid for their work. For their leaders to communicate in productive ways. For children to have respect for others, for veterans to be honored and treated with respect. These are the ideals my father raised me with. And you all cannot talk me out of it."

She ended her lengthy post by taking a shot at Internet trolls who criticize her family.

"No matter what vile things you say about me and my husband and my children. Onwards and upwards," she wrote. "Keep fighting the good fight."