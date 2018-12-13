Pink isn't about to take parenting advice from the Internet, nor is she going let criticism of her husband go unnoticed.

The singer's online clash started after she posted a photo of her 1-year-old son, Jameson, with chocolate coving his face and hands.

"Chocolate is good for babies right?," Pink sarcastically captioned the photo. "Help me Instagram, we can't possibly parent without you."

Someone did respond, but in doing so, also took aim at her husband and father of her two children, Carey Hart.

"Sarcasm I love as I am too but with your husband being in the spotlight so often with his complete lack of regard for proper care or concern at times with your kids, this comment isn't funny, albeit Jameson is adorable," the woman wrote. "I love your music, your kids are beautiful but your husband, I'm sory, lacks the responsibility your kids need in his care. I know, hit your fave button. I'll miss your posts."

Pink didn't exactly appreciate the woman's comments and let her know.

"You sound well informed on the performance of my husband as a father. Answer me this: how often have you watched him parent? Do you know my children? Are you aware of their development? Even better: what are your credentials in parenting expertise? Are you a perfect parent? S--t, are you even a parent? A psychologist? A teacher?" she fired back in a comment. "These are bold statements from a social media spectator. I won't even unfollow you. It's not worth the trouble. You sound like a person that could learn something by looking at all of this."

The singer wasn't done blasting her online critic yet.

"Gold bless your perfect path. I have no interest in that myself," Pink continued. "However, do check in from time to time to let us all know what other teachings you may have for us, oh perfect f--king stranger."

After Pink's takedown, many of her followers blasted the woman, too.

Game. Set. Match.