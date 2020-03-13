Post Malone is feeling backlash after continuing on with a scheduled concert in Denver Thursday night despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The rapper performed to a packed house at the Pepsi Center, a stark contrast to the many, many concerts that have been canceled or postponed in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Nina Westervelt/Shutterstock

It's worth noting that Post's concert came the same day that nearly all major sports organizations halted, including the NBA and NHL. The Pepsi Center, where Post played, is home to the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche.

"Thought I was seeing empty seats for @PostMalone in the middle of COVID-19 outbreak. Turns out... it's packed," one Twitter user said. "So much for social distancing."

Courtesy of Al Powers / Powers Imagery for TAO Group /

After the Pepsi Center announced that it was going to proceed with Post's show, TMZ noted that people were up in arms.

"Governor should [get] involved and cancel this event what is state of emergency!" one person tweeted. Another added, "Ridiculously irresponsible of you."

Some of Post's fans said the disbelief was largely done by "boomers" who aren't fans of the rapper anyway.

"This is a terrible decision. and before anyone hits me with 'ok boomer' I'm 23 and the coronavirus prob wouldn't affect me long term. but this puts those who are much more susceptible at risk," one person clapped back. "Once again: I dont know how to explain to you that you should care about other people."

Country star Blake Shelton was set to perform at the Pepsi Center on March 14, but that show was postponed.

Post was set to perform in Las Vegas and San Fransisco in the coming days, but Ticketmaster indicated that those shows are now no longer happening.