Prince Harry and "Suits" actress Meghan Markle have asked a senior U.S. bishop to give the address at their wedding next Saturday.

Harry, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth and sixth-in-line to the throne, and Markle, a TV star, will be married next Saturday at Windsor Castle, which has been home to the British royals for almost 1,000 years.

Kensington Palace has confirmed that Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry would accompany Justin Welby, the spiritual head of the Anglican Communion, for the big day, which is most likely going to be watched by millions of people all around the world.

Curry, the 27th Presiding Bishop and Primate of the Episcopal Church, was also the first African-American presiding bishop when elected in 2015.

Welby however will preside over when the vows are exchanged during the actual service, which will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor.

"The love that has brought and will bind Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle together has its source and origin in God, and is the key to life and happiness," Curry has stated. "And so we celebrate and pray for them today."

Markle was reportedly baptized by Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, back in March.

The U.S.-based Episcopal Church is a constituent member of the global Anglican Communion, of which the Church of England is the Mother Church and, according to its online site, Curry has been active in issues of social justice such as immigration policy and marriage equality.