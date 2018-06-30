The King of Pop's eldest son, Prince Jackson, isn't holding back toward critics of his late grandfather, Joe Jackson.

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

"Keep talking all the [expletive] you want that he abused my dad," Prince said in a video for Instagram Stories on Friday. "He raised these kids right, otherwise they would have been in gangs or [expletive]ing dead."

Joe Jackson, who was the Jackson family patriarch, passed away this week at the age of 89. He was infamous for his unforgiving push to make his talented children into stars of the stage. Jackson has admitted to beating his children with a belt buckle and switch in past interviews. As well as his daughter La Toya wrote in her '91 memoir that Joe Jackson has sexually abused her and sister Rebbie.

Invision/AP

However, Prince is sticking up for his late grandad, adding, "So go ahead, keep talking [expletive], but you won't ever be as great as one of that man's [expletive]ing [expletive] in his [expletive]."

Fotos International / Getty Images

Prince, 21, a music video producer, said he'll be putting up a video on his YouTube channel dedicated to his grandad, as well as posted a photo tribute to Jackson this week, saying that he is "an example of sheer willpower and dedication" who encouraged him to "take pride in the Jackson name and what it really means."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Sister Paris Jackson, also took to social media to celebrate her late grandfather, as well, posting a message on Instagram, writing, "Proud of you, proud to be your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, proud to have your strength and share the dynasty you spent your life creating, and proud to be a Jackson."