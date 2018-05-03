Meghan Markle isn't letting the royal wedding stop her from communicating with her inner circle.

The bride-to-be's pal Priyanka Chopra told Rachael Ray that Meghan "still texts a lot, which is great."

Priyanka and Meghan have been close for several years and many even thought the "Quantico" star was in the running to be a bridesmaid at the May 19 wedding at Windsor Castle. After all is said and done, Priyanka isn't going to be a bridesmaid, but most think she'll attend the nuptials.

In dishing about Meghan, Priyanka said, "She really is a [normal girl]. She's such a girl's girl and I've known her for three years now. I'm so happy for everything that's happened to her because I really feel like she's one of those female icons that I feel could be a strong idol for girls around the world, because she really cares about the world."

Priyanka has said in the past that she gets irked by the way Meghan is treated in the media.

"It's natural for people to be like, 'Oh that's Prince Harry's girlfriend, but she's a lot more as well," the actress told Harper's Bazaar Arabia in January.

She further praised Meghan and said she's up for the job of being a royal, and she'll use her new worldly platform to change the world for the better.

"I don't think anybody else would be able to do it the way she will. She's just right for it," Priyanka said. "She's an icon, truly, that girls can look up to, that women can look up to. She's normal, she's sweet, she's nice, she thinks about the world, wants to change it and this was even before any of this happened."

She added, "So I do think Meghan being a part of the royal family is a big step in the direction of so many things; of women, of feminism, of diversity, of race, of the monarchy versus everyone else. It's a beautiful step in the right direction."