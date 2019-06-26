Back in April, Cardi B rejected a plea deal in a criminal case concerning a Queens strip club brawl that injured two female bartenders. Then on June 22 -- one day after Cardi was indicted by a grand jury on 12 charges -- including two counts of felony attempted assault -- the rapper told a concert crowd, "I ain't going to jail, I got a daughter!"

Anthony DelMundo/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Prosecutors, however, don't think she should be so confident. On June 25, Page Six reported new details of the district attorney's case against the music star, who faces four years in prison if convicted, that emerged in new court documents. The same day, Cardi (real name: Belcalis Almanzar) pleaded "not guilty, sir, [your] honor," in a Queens courtroom.

Prosecutors allege that Cardi and two co-defendants, Tawana Jackson-Morel and Jeffrey Bush, coordinated attacks against a woman Cardi believed had slept with her husband, Migos rapper Offset. The woman's sister was also targeted, authorities claim. The D.A. alleges that they arranged the time, day and location -- last August at Angels Gentlemen's Club in Flushing, where the women worked as bartenders -- using social media.

Page Six reports that Cardi and one of her co-defendants also allegedly discussed exchanging money for the attack, the Queens grand jury indictment reveals.

PETER FOLEY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The beat-downs were "premeditated," acting Queens District Attorney John Ryan said in a statement on June 25, Page Six reported. "The victims allegedly had glass bottles hurled at them, alcoholic drinks thrown in their faces and one woman's head was slammed into the bar. This kind of violence won't be tolerated in our community. The defendants will be held accountable for their alleged actions."

Cardi herself allegedly threw a hookah and beverage glasses, while people who were with her tossed bottles and chairs during a fight on Aug. 27, it was previously reported. One of Cardi's co-defendants also allegedly threw a drink in one of the bartender's faces "while the rapper and [the other co-defendant] also hurled bottles of booze at her," Page Six writes, citing the indictment.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

But it wasn't the first physical altercation. The D.A.'s office alleges that after ordering a drink from the other bartender just before 3 a.m. days earlier on Aug. 15, one of Cardi's co-defendants then "grabbed the woman's hair and slammed her head into the bar and punched her while [the other co-defendant] recorded the attack," Page Six writes.

A lawyer for Cardi, who also faces charges of attempted assault, harassment, conspiracy and criminal solicitation, earlier denied the brawl was premeditated, Page Six reports.

Cardi's attorney, like his client, believes she'll emerge victorious. "It'll ultimately be a positive outcome in favor of Cardi," lawyer Drew Findling told Page Six. "I know Cardi on a personal level. I know Cardi as a wife, as a mother, as a daughter, as a sister," he also said, calling the rapper, "a kind human being."