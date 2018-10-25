Tom Arnold's claim that "The Voice" creator Mark Burnett assaulted him at a party last month will not be pursued by authorities due to "insufficient evidence."

TMZ reported on Oct. 25 that the Los Angeles City Attorney rejected Tom's claims.

Last month, Tom said Mark attacked him at an Emmys party, claiming the famed producer grabbed his neck and choked him. Mark, however, has said that nothing could be further from the truth, and others seemed to back him up.

Authorities interviewed "Survivor" host Jeff Probst, who was at the party. According to TMZ, Jeff said Tom "came charging up the stairs at [Mark] and was grabbing for him when [Mark] made a defensive move by grabbing [Tom's] neck."

The "Survivor" host added that it looked like Tom was "lying in wait" for Mark.

The whole incident has political undertones — Tom is producing a show called "The Hunt for the Trump Tapes," and he believes that Mark, who was the producer of "Celebrity Apprentice," has tapes in which Donald Trump uses the n-word.

After the incident, Tom told reporters, "Mark Burnett attacked me like a psycho… He lost it." He also added that he wanted Mark arrested.

Prosecutors clearly didn't see it that way.