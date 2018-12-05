Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another child is not in the cards for Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig.

Rachel already shares 12-year old son Henry with ex Darren Aronofsky, and over the summer, Rachel, 48, and husband Daniel, 50, welcomed a daughter. Now, the actress says she won't be doing diaper duty again.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

"I definitely know there won't be another one," she told The Mirror in a new interview. "When I had my son I thought I'd have maybe two or three more. But the preciousness of a new life and family means so much more now I'm more mature and older. My son was a miracle and it was an incredible experience."

While reflecting on her and the "James Bond" star's decision to have a child at their ages, she said, "But doing it again now I'm older is very deep and very precious. I am very lucky."

Rex USA

Rachel and Daniel are quite private about their child, but last month she told Stephen Colbert their daughter looks like her husband.

"She does look very like him," Weisz revealed while referring to the "Spectre actor." "She really does. She does, yeah."

When asked if Rachel and Daniel would raise their child as American or British, the actress joked, "Just human. I'm really into humans. Just from planet Earth."