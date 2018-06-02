Hip Hop star Drake has done a lot more than just be there financially for his baby mama and her son - he's reportedly provided star-level treatment for the pair since the boy's birth.

TMZ has learned from insiders connected to Sophie Brussaux, who say that the "God's Plan" rapper wasn't there when she gave birth, however he has been playing an active role ever since a paternity test confirmed that he is indeed the father.

Although TMZ's sources say that a paternity test has not been taken yet by the star - Sophie, however, has a different story.

Drake met his alleged son, Adonis, moments after the test and has seen him multiple times thereafter, according to TMZ, whose sources also add that Drake's flown Sophie and Adonis out to be with him. This included charting a private jet for the pair to be with him on Christmas --again, it has not been publicly confirmed that the 31-yeaer-old "Hotline Bling" artist is the dad.

REX/Shutterstock

Plus, TMZ's sources also claim that Adonis was born October 24, same day as Drake. Even more, they also share the same exact initials (ADG) as well as last name, Graham.