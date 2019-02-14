Rapper Gucci Mane certainly didn't skimp on Valentine's Day, gifting his wife with a massive 60-carat ring.

The rapper posted a video of the insane bling on Instagram on Thursday, saying he wanted to gift her the rock because he's missed other Valentine's Days with her.

"To my beautiful wife @KeyshiaKaoir Davis. For all the Valentines I missed I wanted to upgrade your wedding ring to this 60ct flawless oval ROCK," he wrote, adding the hashtag "Brrr."

Keyshia's pre-Valentine's ring, by the way, was a more-than-respectable 25 carats.

The flashy gift came just a few days after Keyshia gave her man some bling of his own, a 35-carat pinky ring worth over $1 million.

"Well damn my wife just froze my pinky 35kt," the rapper wrote on Instagram on Feb. 12.

She added, "I'm so happy to have a husband like u @laflare1017 (my mr perfect) !!! Everyday with u is a gift in itself & im so happy to share it with you my love! I still reflect on how perfect we are for each other & I thank God for u everyday! HAPPY BIRTHDAY my baby & know I LOVE U 4-EVA."

Gucci and Keyshia have been together since 2010, but married 2017.