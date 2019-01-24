Kim Kardashian West made headlines in recent weeks when she declared on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" that her long-running feud with Taylor Swift was over. She raised eyebrows again when she posted a Snapchat video in which Taylor's song "Delicate" played in the background.

Now a new report claims to explain why Kim has changed her tune about the pop star following their epic war of words that erupted in 2016 following drama between Taylor and Kim's husband, Kanye West.

According to RadarOnline.com, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star was told to be nice because she and Taylor are now under the same roof professionally: In November, Taylor announced that she'll now be releasing her music through Universal Music Group, which falls under the same corporate umbrella as "KUWTK" network E! (E! is owned by NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Group).

"Since Taylor signed her new record deal, she is off limits to Kim," a source told Radar. "Their war of words is over." Radar further claims that Kim didn't necessarily want to back off her part in the feud but had no choice. "Universal owns E! so Kim has to be nice," the source added. "She was told by the bigwigs."

On Jan. 14, "WWHL" host Andy asked Kim about two stars with whom she's had major beef: "Who would you rather be stuck in an elevator with: Taylor Swift or Drake?" Kim instantly answered, "Taylor."

On the same episode while playing "Squash That Beef," Kim also said that she's "over it" when it comes to her headline-making feud with Taylor (Kim famously released "receipts" she claimed proved Taylor had approved some of the lyrics that Kanye wrote about the pop star in his track "Famous," which Taylor had denied). Though Kim admitted she and Taylor haven't spoken about what happened, she added, "I feel like we've all moved on."

Days later, fans were quick to notice that Kim was listening to "Delicate" in a clip she posted on Snapchat in which she showed off her makeup.