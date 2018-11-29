How funny is Sonja Morgan? She's about to find out.

Page Six reports that the star of "The Real Housewives of New York City" is making her improv comedy debut on Nov. 30 at Chelsea club Improv Asylum.

Charles Sykes/Bravo

She tells the New York Post's gossip column that Bravo exec Andy Cohen is the one who encouraged her to give improv a try after she grew frustrated that she couldn't go off-script for her off-Broadway play "Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man."

"[Andy] always said to me that I'm one of his top favorite guests [whenever I visit 'Watch What Happens Live'], and he's said that I'm very funny, so I want to see how it is," Sonja explained to Page Six.

Charles Sykes/Bravo

"This might be something for me, if the audience enjoys it and there's a good back-and-forth and we're laughing," she said, noting that she's open to pursuing more improv appearances if Friday night's performance goes well.

One thing Sonja's not so sure about, however, is how far she can take jokes about her fellow "Housewives" stars.

Heidi Gutman/Bravo

Sonja points out to the New York Post's gossip column that "RHONY" co-star Luann de Lesseps "has been doing her cabaret show, and she made some jokes about some of the 'Housewives' [stars] and they didn't take too kindly to it."

Speaking of Luann... Sonja has joined her onstage during Luann's "#CountessAndFriends" cabaret show, including in March when Sonja added some vocals to Luann's rendition of her hit "Money Can't Buy You Class" and her wrap dress came untied and swung open, revealing quite a bit more than her voice to the thrilled audience.

Luann just gave Sonja a shoutout on Twitter a few days ago to mark Sonja's 55th birthday. "We always have the best time! It's a blessing to have you as a friend, sister and cabaret costar! Happy birthday my love. #sonjarita #thestraw #yahabibi #besties," Luann captioned the photo and video collage.