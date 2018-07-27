"Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart may have a new hairstyle after the hit show is over, but that's not exactly by choice.

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

The actress said her hair is basically being ruined because of her character's signature ponytail.

"It's definitely a process that's two or three seasons in the making. We just started adding extensions to my ponytail, because my hair has gotten so damaged and fried, quite frankly, from being heat styled every day," she told PopSugar. "I definitely have invested in a lot of hair masks and treatments in order to save my hair. I feel like at the end of the show, I'll have to shave my head."

To portray Betty Cooper, Lili said a hair and makeup team help make her look perfect.

"Adding extensions to a ponytail is incredibly difficult and hard to do," she said. "I hold the top of my hair in place while the stylist ties it up."

Warner Bros. Television / Photofest

Because of the show, Lili is also very aware of her hair when she's not in front of the camera.

"When I'm not working, I try to not heat style my hair at all. I put it up in a bun and leave it alone," she said, later adding, "Truthfully, I keep my hair up when it's super hot out. If I'm not at a photo shoot or on set, I love to wear a hair mask all day long."