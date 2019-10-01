In her bombshell-filled new memoir, "Inside Out," Demi Moore opens up -- and doesn't hold back -- about everything from childhood trauma to addiction issues to the ups and downs of her love life and three marriages.

Snap/Shutterstock

One of the famous men she's written about, her "About Last Night" and "St. Elmo's Fire" co-star Rob Lowe, has now spoken out about Demi's revelations.

In her book, Demi wrote that she "vaguely" recalled having "one ill-advised late night together" with Rob before she soon moved on to future ex-fiancé Emilio Estevez.

Rob has previously declined to go into detail about what happened between them during their days as members of Hollywood's famed Brat Pack, explaining on "The View" back in March 2019 that "A gentleman never kisses and tells!"

The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

But during a new visit to the daytime talk show on Sept. 30, Rob was happy to talk about Demi when asked about her addiction and sobriety journey, praising her for influencing him decades ago.

Demi revealed in her book that she was forced into rehab by producers before filming started on 1985's "St. Elmo's Fire" because she had a cocaine problem -- she wrote that she was using an eighth of an ounce of the drug every two days -- and they wanted her to get clean. She went to treatment for 15 days then had a counselor with her while shooting, TooFab reports.

David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

"She was the first person I ever knew who got sober. She was a huge inspiration to me," Rob said on "The View." "It was the '80s, we were all doing our thing. I just remember thinking, 'Whoa, if that girl can get sober, anybody can.'"

He went to rehab in 1990 in the wake of a shocking sex tape scandal. "I've been sober 29 years, so everybody has that person in their life where they go, 'Oh, that's a great example,'" Rob said.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for ABA

He went on to praise the experience. "I loved rehab. I loved it. Loved it," he explained, "because I knew I needed answers that I didn't have. I learned them there. I was always a pleasure to have in class anyway. It was like going to school to learn how to live your life with tools that nobody ever taught me."

One thing he learned, for example, was to "Never compare your insides to someone else's insides," he said on "The View." "I spent a lot of time thinking should I be doing this, that person's doing that. And also, it changed my life. I needed experts. It was great, it was fantastic."