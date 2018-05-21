The attorney who won an acquittal for Casey Anthony is now representing Rose McGowan in her cocaine possession case.

Jose Baez also won an acquittal for the late New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez.

Rose was arrested in November 2017 in Virginia on a felony drug charge.

Around the time, a warrant was issued for Rose for felony possession of a controlled substance, stemming from an incident that occurred in January 2017. Authorities claim that she unintentionally left her wallet behind at Washington Dulles International Airport after a flight.

After nearly two weeks of it going unclaimed, authorities got a search warrant for the property. The items tested positive for cocaine.

Rose previously said she was framed and even implied that disgraced former studio head Harvey Weinstein was the mastermind behind her arrest. She claimed it was too suspicious that five hours had passed between the time she got off the plane and the time the cleaning crew found the wallet.

"I think she's absolutely 100% innocent in this case and we're looking forward to showing that in a court of law," her new attorney told TMZ. "She's absolutely 100% determined to clear her name."